Bisa Kdei headlines concert at the Indigo to celebrate 10 years of music

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: GNA

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei will hold a milestone concert at ”Indigo at The O2”, London, United Kingdom, on November 18, 2022.



The musical concert, powered by Ada Collective, would witness Bisa Kdei mark his 10-year anniversary in the Ghanaian music industry, as he readies his fourth studio album.



Bisa Kdei, who is the headline act for the concert, will be joined by some other music greats as they expected to thrill music lovers with some amazing musical performances.



”It is a great feeling to stage this concert in the UK as I celebrate my 10 years of doing music, and I want to urge my fans to come out in November.



”I want to appreciate my fans who played a vital role in my success as a musician, and November’s concert will be remembered for a long time,” Bisa Kdei said in an interview.



Tickets for the Bisa Kdei ”Live in London” concert are on sale at axs.com



Bisa Kdei, who is one of the last standing highlife musicians in Ghana, has churned out some amazing hit songs in the past, including “Brother,” “Asew”, and “Mansa”, among others.