Bisa Kdei drops visuals for his 'Kakyere Me' love song

Music of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: GNA

Award-winning highlife musician Bisa Kdei has released the visuals of his newly released love song titled " Kakyere Me".



This comes after making waves with his ground-breaking "Love You" single featuring Kidi earlier this year.



In this new song, Bisa Kdei preaches love and the need for mutual efforts to sustain a relationship.



He goes on to give a heartfelt lyrical serenade with some good instrumentals by the award-winning act.



Bisa Kdei, who is one of the last standing highlife musicians in Ghana, has churned out some amazing hit songs in the past, including "Brother Brother", "I Love You", and "Mansa", among others, earning him numerous laurels.



The new song is part of Bisa Kdei's new album, which would be released later in the year.



Here is a video of the song:



