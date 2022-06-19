You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 19Article 1564511

Music of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Bisa Kdei drops visuals for his 'Kakyere Me' love song

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Musician, Bisa Kdei play videoMusician, Bisa Kdei

Award-winning highlife musician Bisa Kdei has released the visuals of his newly released love song titled " Kakyere Me".

This comes after making waves with his ground-breaking "Love You" single featuring Kidi earlier this year.

In this new song, Bisa Kdei preaches love and the need for mutual efforts to sustain a relationship.

He goes on to give a heartfelt lyrical serenade with some good instrumentals by the award-winning act.

Bisa Kdei, who is one of the last standing highlife musicians in Ghana, has churned out some amazing hit songs in the past, including "Brother Brother", "I Love You", and "Mansa", among others, earning him numerous laurels.

The new song is part of Bisa Kdei's new album, which would be released later in the year.

Here is a video of the song:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment