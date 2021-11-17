Bisa Kdei, P-Square headliners for 'EcoFest' in Sierra Leone

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: GNA

The two-day "EcoFest" slated for the National Stadium in Freetown on November 26-27, 2021, would witness an array of music stars from across the continent to showcase their musical prowess at one of the best music festivals in the world.



Nigeria's P-square brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye are expected to reunite at the music festival as they have recently started to get along despite their past feud.



Other top artistes from DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Senegal, Guinea, and Kenya would all be present in Freetown for the mega music event.



The music festival themed: "Rejuvenation" returns this year's after the 2020 event was not staged amid the Coronavirus pandemic which halted many musical shows across the globe.



Organized by Kabaka Entertainment, the "EcoFest" has been attended by people from all walks of lives with some memorable performances over the past years.



Bisa Kdei back in May dazzled at the annual Bouake festival in Ivory Coast having delivered a stunning performance to thousands of music lovers.