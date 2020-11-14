Entertainment of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Bisa K’dei’s song ‘Grandpa Me Nie’ featured In Netflix’s Christmas movie "Jingle Jangle'

Bisa K’dei’s song “Grandpa Me Nie” has been featured on the soundtrack of Netflix’s new Christmas movie, “Jingle Jangle.” The film stars Forest Whitaker and is produced by has John Legend and Usher performing the lead single.



The song is a remix of Bisa K’dei’s 2018 hit “Asew” written specifically for the movie.



The song can be heard in 1:11:20 as his granddaughter (Madalen Mills) throws snowballs at Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) which later turns into a snow fight for the whole town.



Unlike the original which talks about a young man addressing his in-law, ‘Asew Jingle Jangle’ focuses on a grandchild who is speaking to her grandfather.



The musical adventure, written and directed by David E. Talbert, opens with a grandmother (Phylicia Rashad) telling her two grandchildren the tale of Jeronicus Jangle (played at a young age by Justin Cornwell), an inventor who has it all: a beautiful family, a successful shop filled with his whimsical inventions and the adoration of his community. That is until he is betrayed by his apprentice, Gustafson (played in younger years by Miles Barrow and at an older age by Keegan-Michael Key), who steals his most fantastical toy — an animatronic bullfighter named Don Juan Diego (voiced by Ricky Martin).



Storyline



In the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle’s (Forest Whitaker) fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) – and a long-forgotten invention – to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.



Watch the video below:





