Biology teacher turned playwright, meet Kobina Ansah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Kobina Ansah is a playwright and the head of production house Scribe Productions. Before he became a writer, he was a teacher at St. Rose's Senior High School in the Eastern Region.



According to Kobina, he never enjoyed his teaching job, but he had to do it to survive.



In an exclusive on SVTV Africa, Kobina indicated that living a different life felt like a waste of talent. As a result, he decided to set up a production house while teaching.



“I was in St Rose’s between 2011 to 2015, but I realized that writing was what I enjoyed. Even though people thought that I was a good teacher, I wasn’t happy because I thought that I was wasting my talent,” he told host DJ Nyaami.



In response to why he ventured into the teaching field despite his love for directing, Kobina said “life because after university, I was posted there for my national service and after I stayed there as a permanent teacher.”



Kobina added that he had to quit his teaching job to avoid regret later. However, he does not regret his time in St. Rose's Senior High School.



Scribe Productions is a Ghanaian Production house with a laser focus on providing holistic entertainment spanning theatre to screen for all ages. It was founded in 2015 by Ghanaian writer and director Kobina Ansah, just before he quit his teaching job in 2015.



The production house has a new stage play; ‘I want to sue God’ is coming up on March 5, 6 at the National Theatre. Kindly visit www.scribeproductions.com for more details.



Kindly watch the full interview below



