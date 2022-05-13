Billboard cover: Five things you didn't know about Burna Boy

Entertainment of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy is the latest cover of Billboard.



The singer rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing "Like to Party", the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E and in 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group.



He recently cover the Billboard magazine and has shared some interesting facts about himself while on the set of the Billboard cover shoot.



Below are five things you didn't know about the self-proclaimed African Giant Burna Boy.



1. He learned how to surf and skateboard at 7 or 8 years old.



2. He is very specific about personal hygiene products.



3. He drew comic books as a young boy.



4. He travels everywhere with African chili oil.



5. He has a monkey pet.



Watch the post below:



