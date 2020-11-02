Entertainment of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Big win as Stacy and husband receive plaques at Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards

Quophi Okyeame with his wife Stacy Amoateng after receiving their awards

The weekend was arguably refreshing for the Amoatengs as Stacy and her husband Quophi Okyeame grabbed awards for their respective roles in the art space.



While Quophi Okyeame, known in private life as Daniel Kofi Amoateng received an honorary award at the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards ceremony for his work in radio, television and production, his wife, Stacy Amoateng was adjudged Woman of the Year at the same event.



"To God be the glory," said the Emklan Media Productions boss in reaction to the news. "Thanks to Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards for the honorary award for my contributions in the area of music, television, radio, and production in the entertainment industry. The fact that it was unexpected really got me. I am grateful. Thank you, Ghana."



Stacy on the other hand said: "The doings of God will remain a mystery to man. To receive the same award multiple times from different organisations is an indication God is the reason. If it makes sense then it will be the hand of man. But because it is the hand of God, it will never make sense to the canal mind. I can only thank God for what He has done, what He is doing and what He is about to do. They are marvellous to me."



The couple have been praising and congratulating each other on social media for the big win and have expressed appreciation for the support from their fans, friends and family.



Stacy who awaits another recognition at the 2020 Adonko Radio and Television Presenter (RTP) Awards this weekend, has won four awards this year.



In late October, she won the Super Woman of the Year category at the Women Choice Awards Africa. Prior to this, the 'Restoration with Stacy' host had received an honorary award at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana and Most Outstanding Female Personality award at the Pan-African Heroes Awards.





