'Big girls and boss ladies don’t talk much' – Tracey Boakye flaunts 2022 Lexus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has flaunted her 2022 Lexus.



The ‘Baby Mama’ producer showed off her new vehicle in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Tagging herself as a Boss lady, she said they do not talk much.



Tracey Boakye explained that big girls and boss ladies only show actions.



She also described the day as a money-making Monday — as she readies to move out.



Tracey captioned photos of her vehicle: “Big girls and Boss Ladys DON’T TALK MUCH ????. We only show actions ???? Money Making Monday ????. Let’s go ????????!!”



