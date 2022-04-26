You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 26Article 1523699

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.zionfelix.net

'Big girls and boss ladies don’t talk much' – Tracey Boakye flaunts 2022 Lexus

Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has flaunted her 2022 Lexus.

The ‘Baby Mama’ producer showed off her new vehicle in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.

Tagging herself as a Boss lady, she said they do not talk much.

Tracey Boakye explained that big girls and boss ladies only show actions.

She also described the day as a money-making Monday — as she readies to move out.

Tracey captioned photos of her vehicle: “Big girls and Boss Ladys DON’T TALK MUCH ????. We only show actions ???? Money Making Monday ????. Let’s go ????????!!”