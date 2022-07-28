You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 28Article 1591676

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Big Ivy takes on Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz in a rap battle

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz

It seems Ghana and Nigeria have switched the attention from their never-ending jollof war to a rap battle between two African mums, Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz.

Big Ivy from Ghana became a social media sensation after she challenged Nigerian mothers to a rap battle.

It all began when the mother of Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman demonstrated her rap talent in a video published by her son. This attracted some Nigerians daring their mothers to challenge Big Ivy who claimed supremacy.

Soon after, Mummy Dolarz, the mother of comedian Oluwadolarz stepped up for the challenge and released a diss song that described Ghana's Big Ivy as a "small rapper."

Just when fans of the new rap stars thought that was the end, Big Ivy released a clap-back track titled ‘Mama Naira’ this week to claim back her title.

Twitter users who have been following the rap battle have described it as the "beef of the season". What makes it interesting is the support both countries have offered the mothers who are believed to be in their 50s.

Check out the videos below:













Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo lands in town – Report

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Black Starlet midfielder, Baba Sule

I reduced Baba Sule's age, forgive me - Nana Fitz begs after turning teacher into a teenager in 1995

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at July 28

Africaleading africa news icon

Emmanuel Macron, French President

Russia-Ukraine war: Europe must help Africa produce more food – French president

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is taking place in Birmingham

Today, the Commonwealth Games starts – Let the business begin