Big Ivy 'poisons' Mama Dollarz with Nigeria’s power situation

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

It has been speculated that beefing amongst musicians makes them noticeable and more relevant in the entertainment industry.



These beefs mostly happen amongst young people especially between rappers who try to show how lyrically good they are and mostly it occurs with musicians in the same country or in different countries but little did we know that mothers also had interest in the rap battle as well.



The rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria began from a sports friendly match in 1950 when Ghana won 1-0 against Nigeria, then it moved to Ghana Music vrs Nigerian Music and later the movie industry got involved.



The interesting aspect had to do with the food, specifically Ghana and Nigeria jollof which is still relevant.



The new trend has to do with Big Ivy and Mama Dollarz who are the mothers of CJ biggerman the rapper (Ghana) and Oluwa Dollarz, a comedian in Nigeria.



It all started the Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman made a beat for his mum (Big Ivy) to celebrate her while she rapped about all the things she’s done as a mother, this did not sit well with some Nigerians as they felt Ghana was not being creative enough, therefore calling on Nigerian mothers to jump on and battle it out.



In regards to this, Nigeria’s Mama Dolarz with the help of her son comedian Oluwadolarz also released a track throwing shots at Big Ivy.



Few days after the release, Big Ivy could not keep calm but to respond to Mama Dolarz, with the title “Mama Naira”. Soon after, Mama Dolarz released a response to her opponent in the Nigerian local dialect which could easily be understood by many with the help of the subtitle.



In less than 48hrs after Mama Dolarz release, Big Ivy came out with a track titled “Poison Ivy” which is directed at Nigeria’s power crisis. In the rap, there is a part that says “I’m a Ghana woman with power, something you can’t relate to. Shout out to NEPA”.



National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), is an organisation governing the use of electricity in Nigeria and it is clear that Nigerians have been experiencing black out for quite some time now.



Seems like this new track has silenced mama Dolarz but for how long because a beef can only be sweet when the other responds. One thing is for sure, the rap battle between Mama Dolarz and Big Ivy is a clean and healthy one and social media users cannot keep calm about what is next to come.



Ghana and Nigeria will keep loving each other regardless the number of beefs they have.