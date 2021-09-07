Big Brother Naija show is not for married people – Elikem Kumordzie’s ex-wife

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

• Pokello said people who are married should not participate in the Big Brother show for their own good



• She said married people out of desperation, are forced to engage in all forms of promiscuous activities in the house



• Pokello met her ex-husband, Elikem during the season 8 edition of Big Brother Africa



Pokello Nare, ex-wife of popular Ghanaian fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, has established that she will not recommend the popular Big Brother Naija reality show for married couples.



She said married men and women in order not to appear less entertaining during their three-month stay in the house are compelled to throw away their values and engage in all sorts of promiscuous activities.



Pokello who met her Ghanaian ex-husband, Elikem through the Big Brother Africa show said the extent of emotional breakdown and mind games housemates are being made to go through is mind boggling.



Her comments are in reaction to a recent instance where a married housemate of the Season 8 ‘BB Naija Shine Ya Eye’ edition, Tega was being dragged on social media for committing adultery during her stay in the house.



Sharing her opinion on the issue, Pokello took to the comment section of a popular Nigerian Blog, ‘Instablog’ and wrote;



“Personally I would prefer married people didn’t go into that house. It either limits how you play the game or the environment will deceive you into conforming to status quo in a bid not to appear too rigid or less entertaining because of your marital status. Until you have spent weeks in that house, you can never really fathom the extent of mind games, emotions and being isolated from normal life will take a toll on you.”



“That house is a place people on the outside will never understand. You can easily lose yourself in a way that you cannot recover from. When prospective partners watch the show, they are attracted to the fame that comes from being on the show. But not enough is done to prepare housemates about the mental breakdowns and emotional roller coaster your time in there will have,” she added.



The Zimbabwean businesswoman and her ex-husband Elikem were housemates during the eighth season of Big Brother Africa in 2013. They both got married in 2015 and later divorced in 2018. They have a son together called Tristan.



