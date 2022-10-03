Big Brother Level Up edition: What Phyna said after winning BBNaija2022

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Phyna has been announced the winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija (BBNAIJA2022).



This comes after three months of being housed together with other housemates for a period of three months.



This year’s edition was dubbed the “Level Up Edition”.



Phyna goes home with prizes worth N100,000 and will be celebrated in Nigeria for the feat achieved.



After she was announced the winner of the competition, Phyna in a tweet congratulated her fans for ensuring that she was crowned winner of the competition.



“Phynation una dey here? your queen is grateful.”





Congratulations Phyna!



Click to watch her #BBNaija journey. — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 2, 2022

How Many Housemates are in BBNAIJAFourteen Housemates were contesting for the crown. These housemates were made to live their lives albeit restricted and at the end of the day, one person emerged as the winner of the competition.The Six Who Made It to the finalAfter three months of being in the Big Brother House, Adekunle, Chichi, Bryan, Phyna, Daniella and Bella were the individuals who made it to the final of the programme.