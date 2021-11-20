Big Akwes wanted to use me to trend on Youtube – Lilwin responds to allegations

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 November 2021

According to Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, Kumawood actor Big Akwes made up allegations against him for the sake of content on his YouTube channel.



On Onua FM Anigye mere with the host Christian Agyei Frimpong, Kwadwo Nkansah explained why Big Akwes is beefing him.



“Big Akwes is like a brother to me. I even buy fuel whenever we go out. The whole issue is, Big Akwes is has a YouTube account, and he wants viewers. That’s why he brought all this. My team took the issue to court, and the case is still there. After this, Big Akwes pleaded.”



Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin also reacted to the video of Big Akews saying that rising actors and actresses end their careers as soon as they feature in a LilWin movie.



He said, “I’m not beefing anyone in the industry, and God knows about this. So whatever people say on social media, I do not take it personally. I haven’t had a beef, stole or insulted anyone in the industry.



“Anytime I hear people saying I’m evil, I look at them and laugh because why should they serve God and fear him.”



Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, is a comedian and footballer for New Edubiase United Club. He also said he will become the President of Ghana before the end of his career.