Big Akwes, other Kumawood stars cry profusely at funeral of Osei Tutu

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video clips from the funeral of popular actor, Osei Tutu, held in Kumasi, Thursday, showed colleagues, including Big Akwes, Nana Yeboah, Shifo, Louisa Adinkra, and Michael Afrane in attendance, shedding tears as they paid their last respect to the deceased showbiz personality.



A very emotional sight to behold, the actors, clad in black, could not control their tears.



Aside from the aforementioned, the likes of Kyekyeku, Oteele, Oboy Sika, Matilda Asare and other popular faces were captured by the cameras of blogger, Zionfelix.



Osei Tutu’s death was announced on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The actor was famed for his roles in action movies and appearances in the comedy skits of colleague Ras Nene.



Although information about his demise was scanty, he was said to have died after a prolonged illness.



His mother in an interview with GHPage suggested her son was spiritually attacked.



Among others, she mentioned that nine pins were reportedly removed from his throat when he visited a spiritualist for assistance at the time he was unwell.



“He told me it was a spiritual attack from the movie industry. And that, when he sought help from a spiritualist, nine pins were removed from his throat,” the mother said.



Asked if there were symptoms around his throat, she responded: “His throat was not swollen, nothing showed there was a problem with the throat.”









