Big Akwes is lying about Lilwin – FIPAG PRO

Entertainment of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Head of Communications at Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) Peter Ekpe Mawuli has advised actor Big Akwes to stop tarnishing the image of Kwadwo Nkansah as the allegations leveled at the former could have been true.



The maverick actor has in recent days been going hard on Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, tagging him as evil and that he is responsible for the fall of many actors.



However, the FIPAG PRO observed that Big Akwes is not a trustworthy person and that his previous unsubstantiated allegations mean he is not truthful.



Speaking to Tony Best on Kwantenpon show on Akoma FM in Kumasi, Abro, as Peter Ekpe Mawuli is popularly known, said: “When I was the constituency chairman of NDC in Nhyieso, this same Big Akwes took my picture and ran programme on it on TV, quoting me that I said the country is hard, which wasn’t true.



“Again, he also made untruthful allegations about the female women in the movie industry, that they sleep with producers and directors for plays.



“There are several actors like Mercy Asiedu, Otele who have been to Lilwin movies but are still doing well in their work, so what is the allegation of Kwadwo Nkansah is killing people’s career?” he wondered.



Mawuli has promised to settle the issue and ensure peace among the embattled actors.