Big Akwes features in the music video of LilWin despite calling him out as wicked

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

In a rather strange turn of events, Kumawood actor cum ‘sika gari’ expert, Big Akwes has been sighted as one of the people who featured as cast for a yet-to-be-released music video of Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin.



A snippet of the music video for LilWin’s song titled ‘We Dey’ surfaced online some moments ago and it saw the likes of Article Wan, Kalybos, and Big Akwes as the key members in the shoot.



This comes out as shocking news when Big Akwes quite recently was everywhere saying a lot of defaming things about the Weezy Empire boss.



In some recent interviews Big Akwes granted with the likes of Zionfelix and Poleeno, he claimed that Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is evil and that anyone who works with him usually losses his relevance in the industry.



I guess only time can best tell what is really going on between the two entertainers.



