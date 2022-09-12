Big Akwes almost gets physical with Baba Spirit’s family over funeral arrangements

Entertainment of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barely a week after Baba Spirit was reported dead, his friend and colleague in the entertainment industry, Big Akwes, has gotten verbal with the late comedian’s family over the funeral arrangements.



According to the family, they will be burying their kinsman in the Northern part of Ghana, where he is from.



However, in a video shared by YouTuber, Poleeno, Big Akwes was captured using abusive words to communicate his point.



According to him, commuting from the south to the north will make it difficult for the late comedian's friends and loved ones who supported his craft.



“Why should I be patient, what's the patience in this? Don't support any stupid decision. Why should I be patient? Quappiah let's go. We don't do that.



“We understand that Baba is your family, but then he has become the family of all Ghanaians and for you to decide to bury him in his hometown, how will some of us go? What you said doesn't make sense,” he said.



Baba Spirit who was popular for his skits on TV and radio passed on after battling an undisclosed ailment for over a year.



Prior to his demise, he mentioned in a TV interview that some people in the industry wanted him dead as they sought help from spiritualists. He announced that based on the threat on his life, he would focus on music and quit radio, television and comedy.





ADA/BB