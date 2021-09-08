Bibi Bright talks about her worst movie role

Movies of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Bibi Bright has shared her experiences in the movie industry having been an actress for over a decade, with the worst movie role being “a wild prostitute”.



Although she has no idea the title of the movie, Bibi Bright told ‘This Is Gospel’ radio show host, Franky 5, that the movie was for a Nigerian.



“I was supposed to play the role of a prostitute. I was a wild prostitute that was skilled in bed”, she recalled.



“There is a scene I was sitting on top of a man in bed. I wasn’t naked”, she said but added that it was directed, shot and edited in a manner that made it seem real.



“Later when I got home, I asked myself ‘what have I done?’. That night, I called the director and begged him to take that scene out. I was ready to pay for that. He didn’t mind me; he went and put on YouTube.”



According to the actress, she is now mature, hence, will not play such roles anymore. She mentioned that she accepted such roles because she was new in the industry and ready to prove her mettle.



She said: “If you’d cast me for a role and it’d involve kissing, I’m not going to take it. It’s not just because I’m a Christian; I’m a mother, a wife and I feel I’m on a different path. Back in the day when I had just gotten into the industry, when I was trying to find my feet, I was trying to let them know I’m a versatile actress.”



Born in 1986 in Cape Coast, Bibi Bright debuted the movie scene with a role in ‘Missed Call’, a TV series aired on TV3. She later starred in ‘Lost in the Glory’, ‘Occult Girls’ and ‘Leave My Wife’.