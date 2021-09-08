Bibi Bright shoots down body enhancement claims

Movies of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bibi Bright says her body shape is natural



• The actress says she has not in any way enhanced her body



• She says her 14-year-old daughter is also curvy



Actress Bibi Bright, described by many as a curvaceous woman, has refused claims she has enhanced her body.



She has insisted that hourglass body shape is natural, stressing that it is hereditary.



“I’ve never enhanced my body. I come from a very endowed family”, she said on ‘This Is Gospel’ hosted by Franky 5.



According to the actress, although she has heard rumours and speculations about her body shape, she is unperturbed. She mentioned that some persons who held that thought revised their notes upon setting their eyes on her mother.



“When they see my mum, they say ‘oh, I now understand’. My 14-year-old is very shaped. That’s how we were born”, she said.



A number of celebrities have been accused of enhancing their bodies to appear more attractive. While some have admitted and offered explanations for their decision, others have vehemently denied it.



In 2020, Moesha Boduong disclosed that had plastic surgery for the desired body shape.



“I had a lipo Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)… I used to work out a lot and I wasn’t getting results. I’m always dieting, waist training; I wanted fast results. I was not too patient,” she said in an interview on GHOne TV.



A few months ago, she claimed without proof that 40% of the ladies in Accra have enhanced their bodies.



Meanwhile, gospel musician, Florence Obinim, who doubles as the wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim has also debunked claims she has enhanced her body.



“I took after my mother and so people who know her and know me will not be shocked by my current shape. I vowed not to have a big tummy after making my babies so I exercise consistently”, she is quoted by mynewsgh.com to have said on NSHI TV.