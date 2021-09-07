Bibi Bright shares near-death experience

Movies of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Despite having two children which she delivered without obstacles, Bibi Bright’s third was one that was punctuated by agony to the extent that she almost lost her life.



The actress in an interview with Franky 5 on Hitz FM’s ‘This Is Gospel’, Sunday, said the experience was not a sight to behold. While at the hospital waiting to hear the cry of her third baby, she rather heard voices of sympathisers as she wallowed in excruciating pain.



“Childbirth was not easy. I actually gave birth with my mother lying on top of me. This was my third pregnancy so I’m quite experienced when I should go to the delivery room”, she said.



Continuing with her narration, Bibi Bright she “could feel like a part of me was being pulled out.”



“I wasn’t settled in my body. I could feel something was shifting out. When I tried to sleep on the bed, I felt like someone was ripping me apart. My water broke and I was still standing; I couldn’t lie down. I remember screaming my mum’s name; I remember my mum holding me and putting me on the bed for the baby to come. My daughter was actually not delivered on the bed, she actually dropped and the nurse was quick to hold her.



“I could feel my soul was departing. It wasn’t delivery pain. I never find the right words to actually explain how it felt. I was having a near-death experience.”



Bibi Bright disclosed that prior to this, she had had an encounter with Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah who told her she was destined to die from childbirth. She mentioned that the founder and leader if the Glorious Word and Power Ministry prayed with her and assured her that God had saved her.



A few days later, she was hit by a storm.



“I couldn’t walk for three days,” she said. “I was in town when it happened. They had to carry me like a bag of rice. All the doctor could tell me was the child had moved but I had spoken to Rev. Owusu Bempah and he had said nothing would happen to me.”



According to her, God used the preacher as an instrument to save her life.