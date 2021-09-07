Bibi Bright recounts strange encounter with Rev. Owusu Bempah

Movies of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bibi Bright says Rev. Owusu Bempah appeared in her dreams



• The actress says she was destined to die through childbirth



• She recalls how God saved her through the preacher



Actress Bibi Bright has in an interview with Franky 5 detailed how she was rescued from death with a revelation that her encounter with Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, saved her.



She mentioned on the ‘This Is Gospel Show’ aired on Hitz FM that the preacher appeared in her dreams thrice at a time she had conceived, asking her to visit him in his church. In one of the dreams, the church leader, according to Bibi Bright, replaced her wristwatch with his, an action that later turned out to be symbolism.



Prior to this, Bibi Bright had in an interview with Delay mentioned that she is not a Christian but religious. On the back of the backlash she received from a section of the public, Bibi Bright said she told God she would want to experience Him if indeed He exists.



“I can tell you that on three occasions, I have encountered Him [God]. The first time, I said it was just a coincidence. The last time that I really accepted Him was my last childbirth”, she said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb as she continued with the dream she had.



“I had a dream and I saw Rev. Owusu Bempah asking me to come look for him. I remember he took off my wristwatch, took off his and put his watch on my hand.”



According to Bibi Bright, she lacked understanding of the dream hence discussed it with her husband. After deliberation, she decided to heed.



She said: “I went to his church. After he was done preaching, he was just walking through the crowd. He looked at me, went back, looked at me again, went back; the third time, he looked at me and asked what dream I’ve had about him.”



“He called me, I told him the dream and he said God loves me but I’m very stubborn.



“The man [Owusu Bempah] has piercing eyes. I couldn’t look at him straight in the eye, I kept looking away. He said I was destined to die through childbirth; it’s not masterminded by anyone.”



While the pastor held her hand, they moved towards the alter and “continued to pray to God to save me”.



“Then he asked me to thank God because God had said to him that He has saved me. So the watch that I saw in my dream that he was taking off was my life, my time that had expired and God had given me another one,” Bibi Bright stated.

Although she had been saved, she encountered a challenge a few days to childbirth.



“I couldn’t walk for three days,” she said. “I was in town when it happened. They had to carry me like a bag of rice. All the doctor could tell me was the child had moved but I had spoken to Rev. Owusu Bempah and he had said nothing would happen to me.”



“I actually gave birth with my mother lying on top of me.”



Bibi Bright said she is now a staunch Christain.