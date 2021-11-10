Bhim concert is back!

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has released a date for his ‘Bhim Concert’ after being put on hold for two years due to COVID-19.



In a video shared by the dancehall artiste on Instagram, he detailed the date of the ‘Bhim Concert’ with a clip from previous events.



The event to which fans weren't sure was going to see the light of day has got fans and stars excited for the release date.



He captioned his post on social media, “#BhimConcert Loading… 21 DEC. The Weekend Was Bomb”.



The dancehall artiste also shared a previous post which detailed his musical tour in the UK in November this month to champion his works.



The three-day tour, dubbed, “Anloga Junction UK Tour”, will Stonebwoy to theatres and locations across three different cities in the UK.



The tour promises to be the finest to ever hit the UK, as Stonebwoy is billed to perform in London’s O2 Academy Islington on November 21; Birmingham’s Academy 3 on November 25 and Manchester’s O2 Institute 3 on November 26.



