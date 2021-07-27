Beyond the Veil: Ohemaa Mercy reveals inspiration behind 2021 Tehillah Experience theme

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Tehillah Experience is coming on live this year at 4 pm on Sunday, 8th August at the Calvary Temple, Spintex. And this year’s theme is Beyond the Veil.



Ohemaa Mercy revealed the inspiration behind this year’s theme to Mz Gee on the NewDay Show. And according to her, the theme hones in on the power of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. And how that ultimate sacrifice removed the bar and paved the way for a closer relationship with God.



“At first, it was very difficult to go before God for prayer. And it was only the priest that could go into the Tabernacle to pray for us. And we had this opportunity where Jesus Christ died, and then he laid down his life for us. So whilst he was dying on the cross, the Tabernacle was divided into two. That gave us the access to go before the King of kings and the Lord of lords. The love that he has shown to us goes beyond the veil.”



In celebration of their 7th anniversary, the team proceeded the gospel concert with a spiritual walk. The walk started from the Accra Mall and ended at Calvary Temple, the venue for the Tehillah Experience.



Speaking about the exercise, Ohemaa Mercy expressed surprise at the success and the energy with which it was received. She said, “The people were into the prayer, and when the spirit of God is at work, the strength is there. You cant even feel that you are tired. So we were praising God and praying.



“And even when we got to the ICGC premises, everybody was in it. The energy was there, praising God. I feel the people thirsty for prayer and bringing all of them together. We did very well,” she continued.



According to Ohemaa Mercy, all coronavirus protocols would be strictly observed at the premises. She detailed a few measures like added spaces to contained the overflow, which would be fitted with large screens. Viewers can also follow live online on the Ohemaa Mercy Facebook page and Youtube Channel.



“We are actually observing the Coronavirus protocols. We are bringing up screens. Big screens that would make the overflow very conducive with the spacing and everything. We are also bringing hand sanitizers. We are also providing nose marks to everybody that is going to be at the place. And by the Grace of God, we have the screening machine that you would enter, and it would sanitize your whole body.”



This year’s concert is packed with powerful ministration from Cecy Twum, Uncle Ato, MOG, Francis Amu and Obaapa Christy. Michael Stuckey and Phil Thomson would also be present to maintain the power of God.



“It’s going to be massive. It’s going to be awesome. The presence of God is going to be soo much. The power of God is going to be at work. And I believe this year if you’ve never experienced the miracle of God in your life, you have to come to Tehillah Experience.”