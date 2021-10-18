Beyonce celebrates Shatta Wale on his birthday

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Grammy award-winning singer, Beyonce, did not forget Shatta Wale on his birthday over the weekend.



Queen Bey wished the African Dancehall King a happy birthday on Sunday on her website.



There is no doubt that many people were looking forward to a birthday wish from Grammy award-winning singer, Beyonce to Shatta Wale on a day many are celebrating the Reggae/Dancehall musician.



With the hashtag #Shattabration still trending on Twitter, the Queen of the Bey Hives took to her official website to wish Shatta Wale a Happy Birthday.



The post was simple and straight forward and it had a picture of an infant Shatta Wale featured on the website which is visited by millions of people all the time.



See the post below



