Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ ft Shatta Wale receives gold certification in US

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The 2019 song ‘Already’ by American singer Beyoncé featuring Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has received gold certification in the United States of America.



The certification, by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), marks 500,000 units of the Afrobeats song sold.



The achievement was chalked on Monday 8 August 2022.



It may be a regular feat for the Beehive but Shatta Movement in Ghana are giddy with excitement as they have flooded social media with praise for their king for being the first Ghanaian to have a gold certification by the RIAA.



It must however be noted that Ghanaian-British artiste Fuse ODG might very well be the pioneer RIAA certification recipient in Ghana.



Featured on Major Lazer’s ‘Light It Up’, the song chalked a double-platinum mark for selling over 2,000,000 units on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



The gold certification for ‘Already’ adds to its decoration since release.



The first award ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album song received was at the 2020 BreakTudo Awards, where it was honoured as the Best Collaboration.



Later that year, it was named the Best Collaboration of the Year at the 6th annual African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).



At the 18th Urban Music Awards 2022, the hit song received yet another trophy – Best Collaboration.