'Beyoncé is an angel to Ghana music' - Shatta Wale reacts to his MTV nomination

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has described American singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter as "an angel to Ghanaian music".



The self-acclaimed dancehall King was reacting to his nomination by the popular MTV Video Music Awards scheme.



The Gringo hitmaker was nominated in the Best Art Direction category for his appearance in Beyoncé’s “Already” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards announced by MTV on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



Shatta Wale and Beyonce are in the same non-votable category with Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”, Lady Gaga – “911”, Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”, and Taylor Swift – “willow”.



Reacting to his nomination Shatta Wale said; "Beyonce came into my life by God's grace, this nomination has also come into my life by God's grace...., Beyonce is like an angel to Ghana music."



Meanwhile, MTV took to Twitter to congratulate Shatta Wallet on his nomination.