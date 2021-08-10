Beverly Afaglo’s house burnt to ashes at Tema

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021
Source: ghanaguardian.com
The residence of popular Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has completely been destroyed by fire.
The entire house was razed down to ashes as men from the Ghana National Fire Service could not douse the raging fire.
Beverly who announced the sad incident in Instagram post on Monday evening said the fire lasted within a period of 4hours.
According to her she has lost all valuables and those of her children too.
“My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs …… Everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewelry, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?”, she wrote on Instagram.