Better to be single than be in a relationship with a narcissist like FFK - Precious Chikwendu

Entertainment of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Precious Chikwendu, ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that it is better to be single that live with a narcissistic husband like the cross-over politician.



In her words, she stated that, "How to be grateful when single?



"Well, if you’ve ever dated or cohabited with a narcissist, you’ll probably already have immense gratitude for the single life.



"Do not be guided by society or shamed by the people who try to pressure you into getting into another relationship quickly simply to escape’ the single status.



"Many of the same people pressuring you to commit to someone prematurely are in unhealthy relationships themselves or settling for less.



"There is nothing lonelier than being with a toxic person. Being single and happy is much more preferable and fulfilling than being with an abuser.

