'Betrayals are very real': Apologetic Oxlade speaks on leaked sex tape

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Oxlade's sex tape leaked



Nigerian singer tops Twitter trends over leaked video



Fans react to Oxlade's viral bedroom video



Nigerian artiste, Oxlade, famed for his hit single 'Ojuju' has finally issued a statement with respect to a leaked sex tape of his earlier in the week.



He admitted to having his 'business' out in the open and cited betrayal as the cause of the leak before rendering an apology to the lady involved and to his fans.



A statement posted on his official Twitter handle read as follows: "I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my personal business out there.



"Betrayals are very real and in the same token I want to apologize to the woman in the video, who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly, apologies to my fan and well wishers."



Oxlade was forced to turn off his Instagram comment section over the criticism that came with his leaked sex tape.



A bedroom video of himself making love to an unidentified woman attracted backlash from fans who raised concerns on how their private videos were made public.



He posted what could at best be described as cryptic photos in his first reaction to the episode.



He posted three photos of himself in the dark, where he was captured wearing headphones.