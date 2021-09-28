Best of Highlife legend Nana Kwame Ampadu's songs

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

• Family members of Nana Kwame Ampadu have given varied reports about his reported death



• Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran musician since the news broke



• Nana Ampadu is celebrated for his songs and impact in the music industry



There has been varied reports from family of veteran Highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, after news broke that he died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



A son of the legend told producers of HitzFM’s ‘Daybreak Hits’ that his father was in critical condition at a hospital after the former’s grandson confirmed him dead on the show.



Though it is not certain that he is dead, tributes have since poured in for the veteran musician.



Even though the family seem to disagree on the status of the musician, one thing no one can disagree on is the good quality of music he has served Ghanaians for decades.



Born on March 31, 1945, the highlife-great is considered as one of Ghana's best composers who has over 800 songs to his credit.



As we still wait for a confirmation of Nana Kwame Ampadu’s death, here are some of his popular songs to calm your heart:





