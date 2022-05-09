Best VGMA Unsung Act Gambo puts up dazzling performance as he breaks chains

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

One of Ghana’s finest musicians, Gambo has thrilled music lovers at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA23) with a truly dazzling performance.



Gambo is unarguably the best Unsung Act in the history of the VGMA and he displayed through his impressive performance on Friday night, May 6, 2022, that he has broken his chains into the Ghanaian music industry.



His performance at the 2022 VGMA was nothing short of a brilliant display of musical talent.



He left thousands of music fans in the Grand Arena and viewers across the country and around the world virtually mesmerized and ecstatic with his enthralling performance, clearly demonstrating that indeed, he deserved to win the VGMA Unsung Act of The Year Award for 2022. He beat competition from several other artistes to win this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Act of The Year, demonstrating his relevance in the Ghanaian music industry over a short period of time.



Even though this year was his first time performing at the VGMA, his performance was nothing short of expectations, as he showcased that he is an artiste who knows his craft and can deliver a great performance at any given moment on big stages like the VGMA stage.



He opened his performance with his yet to be released song, setting the Grand Arena on fire and moving on to wrap up his performance with his hit song ‘Boys Aye Wild’ in which he featured Strongman.



The controversial musician, Gambo has come to be loved for marketing the beautiful side of Ghana in music videos, always urging his fellow musicians to do good music videos, showcasing that life in Ghana is good.