Bessa Simons reveals he won’t be directly involved in upcoming MUSIGA elections

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The acting president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has clarified that he has no direct involvement in the upcoming elections scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



In a Graphic Showbiz report, he explained that his current role as the acting president is to ensure the smooth administration of the union during this transitional period.



"We have an election committee, led by Mr Peter Marfo, who are independently overseeing the electoral process. I am adhering to the same rules and regulations as all the other aspirants. I am not playing any special role beyond what is required of me," Simons clarified.



He further explained that prior to the court ruling, the Arbitration Committee had established the guidelines, and the Election Committee would follow the constitution in conducting the elections.



"My primary responsibility now is to secure the necessary finances to facilitate the election process. It is crucial to maintain continuity in the administration, as the MUSIGA constitution does not allow for a leadership vacuum," Simons stated.



The National Executive Council (NEC) of MUSIGA had previously announced the election date of Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after facing several challenges including court injunctions and internal disputes.



Bessa Simons, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, and Deborah Freeman are competing for the position of MUSIGA President in the upcoming elections.



As the election day draws closer, MUSIGA members and stakeholders eagerly anticipate a successful and transparent electoral process that will result in the election of a capable leader to guide the union towards progress and prosperity.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/DA