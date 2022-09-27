Berla Mundi suggests 'marriage' to Usher Raymond

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian TV personality Berla Mundi has suggested to Usher Raymond IV they get married in Ghana.



Usher came to the West African country billed as a performer for the tenth edition of the Global Citizen Festival which took place simultaneously in Accra, Ghana and New York, USA, on Saturday, 24, September, 2022.



At a meet-and-greet event organised a day after for the American celebrity, he and Berla who was an MC at the Saturday night programme conversed.



Expressing her profound love for Usher and his repertoire, Ms Mundi bantered, “Everybody knows you’re my husband.”



“Maybe we have to have a wedding here before you go,” she added chuckling.



The two hugged and took a picture together.



The encounter was sighted by Class News’ Prince Benjamin in a video the popular TV personality shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, 25 September, 2022.



The video was captioned: “It was an absolute pleasure meeting Global Citizen Festival ambassador Usher after that incredible performance on stage last night!”



Berla, earlier in the video, assured the ‘My Boo’ hitmaker of an interview upon his hinted return to Ghana.



43-year-old Usher Raymond IV has been married twice and is currently divorced.