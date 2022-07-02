Berla Mundi berates government over cancellation of road tolls

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TV presenter Berla Mundi has been talking economics and questioning the propriety in unilaterally cancelling a tax measure back in November 2021.



The tax in question is of the road tolls that were cancelled by the Roads Minister in 2021 immediately the 2022 budget was presented to Parliament.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the tolls were set to be scrapped as government introduced the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy). The Road Minister unilaterally ordered the closure of the booths hours after the budget was read.



The effect was loss of revenue as government was unable to pass the E-Levy immediately and also importantly that workers in these booths lost their jobs - even though government said they were going to be reengaged later.



Berla Mundi commented on the development via a tweet that read: "If we had not cancelled the collection of tolls at the various booths across the country, we could have at least made half of the about Ghc78 million generated annually.



"Is it not time to resume collection and reinstate the persons who lost their jobs at the various toll booths?"



Her sentiments come at a time the government has agreed to start formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout amid a worsening economic crunch.



Government has been under fire since the morning of July 1 when the Information Ministry released a statement to that effect.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







