Berla Mundi, Becca and Nana Akua Addo rock social media with wild Ghana@65 photos

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana turns 65



Celebrities observe the 65th anniversary of Ghana



Berla Mundi, Becca and Nana Akua wear Ghana emblems



Ghanaian celebrities Becca, Berla Mundi and Nana Akua Addo have coordinated in the Ghanaian colours to mark Ghana’s independence day anniversary.



The famous trio wore fashionable emblems of the Ghana colours - the red, gold, and green shades in the flag.



With smiles on their faces, the three beautiful Ghanaian icons wore their natural hairs to depict their heritage and represent who they are.



Their pictures have gone viral since its release and have been shared by various social media users.



At this rate, the viral image can be considered the official picture representing this year's 65th independence anniversary.



Other celebrities who have promoted the country through fashion include Benedicta Gafah, Nana Ama Mcbrown among others.