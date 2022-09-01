Benedicta Gafah marks 30th birthday with stunning pictures capturing fashion and style

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, has shared images of herself dressed in stylish outfits to mark her birthday.



In the four pictures she shared on Instagram, two of the pictures captured her wearing a fitted red dress with a gathered design beneath it, while the last two saw her in a classy black and grey dress with a V-cut exposing her clavicle down to her chest area.



Her post was captioned, “A year of growth and blessings. No 9 and no.1 is a significant numbers in the Bible… As I’ve found favour in the presence of God, may my blessings triple according to his will in my life.”



Benedicta’s looks were completed with gorgeous make-up and an all-combed-back hair extension, which defined the size of her face.



The 30th birthday post has since accumulated a lot of wishes from some public figures and social media users.



Emelia Brobbey wished the actress, saying, “Happy birthday beautiful, God bless your new age,” while Gloria Sarfo added, “Beautiful. Happy blessed birthday to you Bene.”



“Happy birthday to you sis. You are blessed and loved. God has just started with you,” a user added.



























Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:











ADA/BOG