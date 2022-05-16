Benedicta Gafah celebrates 'mystery man' for his love and support

Entertainment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Benedicta Gafah reveals her relationship status



Popular actress showers accolades on her lover



Actress hides lover from fans



Actress Benedicta Gafah has kept her love life secret for three years due to the pressure associated with celebrities flaunting their private affairs on social media.



To mark their third dating anniversary, the actress and former television host, went all out to acknowledge her man. She took to her Instagram story to share some fondest memories with Mr Y. Although fans couldn't see his face, she made it clear that there is a man in her life.



According to Benedicta, her mystery man has loved her and supported her career, the reason she is one of the happiest women in the world.



"Mr Y, thank you for all you do for me. Love you s3 toffee. 3yearsstrong," read the caption of a video that was flooded with love emojis.



She added that her chilling partner is one of the coolest people she has ever come across adding that it is always fun to hang out with him.



Benedicta Gafah is among Ghana's female celebrities who have decided to hide their boyfriends and husbands from the public due to personal reasons.



See the video below:





