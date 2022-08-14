Belittling is why artists don’t collaborate – Wiyaala

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Singer and performer, Wiyaala has stated artists don’t like to collaborate because they are belittled.



On Facebook Live, on Saturday 13 August, 2022, while announcing her rejection of a citation by the organisers of the 2022 ‘SummerStage’ festival she said, “Massa! My dear, we’re not small children. We know what you did. You didn’t want to give me my award as the first performer because you think when Shatta comes to take his, [as the second recipient], it won’t make him look good.”



Wiyaala, also known as the ‘Lioness of Africa’, had been presented with her citation behind the stage away from the audience’s view even though she had performed before Shatta Wale who was awarded in the middle of his time on stage.



“[So] I should be the smaller artist. I understand. But I have refused the citation. You can have it. I will not be disrespected like that. No, I will not. My band and I, we rehearsed. We did so much rehearsals for this only for you guys to do this. And after that you’re telling me I should take the award behind the stage,” she bemoaned.



The award-winning artist who stated she promoted Shatta Wale before she finished her set added, “This is what you do and when some artists are not collaborating, you complain.”



Earlier in the video, Wiyaala had reviewed her time on stage, “The energy was great. The crowd was amazing. The band was delicious. So thank you, SummerStage. I’m so honoured. Thank you for inviting us.”



In a follow-up post on Facebook, the energetic performer who comes from Funsi in the Upper West Region of Ghana, has reported she was informed Shatta Wale’s team had been in the way of her receiving the citation on stage together with their artist, as the organisers had intended.



Noella Wiyaala has been honoured by WOMAD UK, The Commonwealth Games 2018, The African Union and various festivals all over Europe.



In March 2021, 3Music Awards had her on the list of the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music.