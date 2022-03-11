You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 11Article 1488524

Entertainment of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Belinda Dzattah amazes fans with new pictures after weight loss

Ghanaian actress, Belinda Dzattah, has released a new set of pictures that have gotten people confused, owing to her drastic weight loss.

The actress, known more for her plus-size, first shocked Instagram users when she shared a new photo of herself in January 2021, wearing skinny jeans and a black t-shirt.

That post amassed a lot of comments and reactions from social media users due to the drastic change and weight she had shed.

Belinda is the latest celebrity to be lauded for impressive weight loss.

According to her, she did it with the aid of a slimming fit remedy, which she has gladly shared with online users.

Ever since, the beautiful actress has gone all out to share pictures of her new self.

