Being your mother is the greatest gift - Dorcas Affo-Toffey to Fantana

MP celebrates daughter on her birthday



Fantana turns heads in a 'wild' dress



Fantana is 25 years old



Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has confessed she counts herself lucky to be the mother of singer, Francine Nyanko Koffi, better known as Fantana.



The proud mother, in a tweet on Monday, marked the silver jubilee birthday of her daughter with a message that painted the undying love between the mother and daughter, who are both popular in politics and the entertainment circles respectively.



The MP wished Fantana the best in her life, and also celebrated her progress and achievements in life.



"Wow! I am elated to see you turn 25, my lovely daughter. Being your mother is the greatest gift, and watching you grow into the beautiful, courageous, and intelligent woman you have become is even grand. Favour, grace and success are my wishes for you in your dear career."



In a separate tweet, she wrote: "Thank you for being my daughter and for making me a proud mother. Enjoy every bit of your birthday my dear. Wishing you the happiest birthday @iamfantana my love for you is ineffable."





On July 3, the 'New African Lady' hitmaker turned 25 years old.



She dropped some wild photos that captured her in a semi-nude outfit to mark the day. The images put on display her curvy body.



Check out the posts below:



