Being unmarried doesn’t equate to being unhappy – Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Television personality Serwaa Amihere has told her social media followers that the fact that a woman is unmarried does not mean she is unhappy.



To her, marriage does not equate to happiness and therefore people should stop being on the case of women and men who decide not to formalize their relationships.



Some people on Twitter especially can be on the case of women who are of age and not married.



These women are attacked severally on the platform especially when they express their opinions on such issues.



A number of female celebrities have been dragged on social media for this reason which should not be the case.



Making a case for such people, Serwaa Amihere said “Unmarried does not automatically mean unhappy. To marry is also not to be happy”.



