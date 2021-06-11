Being multilingual has been a gift to me - Ohemaa Woyeje

Entertainment of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian radio presenter cum musician, Ohemaa Woyeje, has shared that being able to speak multiple languages has played a very important role in her life and career.



She revealed that she did not purposefully learn languages and, “I say it all the time, I’m a Sunyani Zongo girl, I’m a Kumasi Sawaba Zongo girl. And you know there are a lot of people in the Zongos and living with them made me learn their languages.”



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show she said, “If I knew I’ll do radio, I would have probably paid more attention to languages than I did previously because, when I was younger, I understood Fulani and other northern dialects but I never took any of them seriously.”



She emphasized that, although she had a bit of training from some radio professionals when she ventured into the field she stated, “The radio work I am doing is all talent because I’ve always had it in me.”



The media personality mentioned that she does not regret being in the media space but rather described it as one that has evolved within the past years. “This evolution is because of the number of unprofessional individuals complicating the profession but this was not the case in the past.”



She entreated upcoming media persons to go through the right channels and form of training in order to keep the integrity of the profession intact. “Work with diligence and professionalism like it was done before,” she charged.