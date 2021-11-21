Being mobbed by Mfantsipim boys proves I’m a big time celebrity – AY Poyoo

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

There’s a trending video on the Instagram page of AY Poyoo where students at the Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast were seen mobbing him.



The ‘Goat’ hitmaker, AY Poyoo has said that being mobbed by the Mfantsipim SHS students in Cape Coast proves his popularity in the Ghanaian music scene.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM, AY Poyoo recounted events leading to him being mobbed by the students after spotting him on campus.



He narrated “When I was coming to your studio, we used the road at Mfantsipim SHS and the students refused to allow me to come for the interview.



“When they saw me, I mean only one student saw me in the vehicle and immediately he mentioned my name all the students in the halls came out chasing after me in the vehicle,” he added.



“In this town, if you are bigger than me then it’s a mistake because even the women selling tomatoes at the market also know me in every corner,” he ended on Kastle Entertainment Show.



