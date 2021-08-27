Being married to a pastor is very difficult – Charlotte Oduro

Tabloid News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has disclosed that being married to a pastor is a very difficult situation.



According to her, a pastor's status makes it very difficult for their wives to complain if they are not enjoying the marriage.



She said some pastors who have poor upbringing make their wives suffer more adding that these women in most cases often remain silent.



Counsellor Charlotte Oduro made this known when she was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM’s ekwanso dwodwo drive time show.



“Who do I tell and if I tell you how do you see it. So we have to stomach everything. So when I come here and advise the people, I dwell on the same advice in my marriage. We are suffering as wives of pastors." she stated



"We don’t tell people but being married to a pastor is very difficult than marrying a non-believer because everyone thinks he is a pastor so when he’s killing you, you can’t even talk about it, he’ll be hurting you but you are not talking about it. Non-believers are on the easy ground because they can deal with each other,” she added.