Being independent is tough and exciting – MzVee

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Celebrated Ghanaian songstress, MzVee admits it is quite tough for an artiste to work independent of a record label.



The musician who parted ways with record label Lynx Entertainment in 2019 speaking on working on her own stated, “Everything is working out very fine but it is different as compared to being with a record label. I mean it was nice being with a record label because they did all the behind the scenes work, managed the business aspect of the music and all that.”



With her responsibilities being to primarily train her voice, record her music on a daily when signed to Lynx, “but now, I have to handle everything on my own. It is tougher but it is also more exciting because there is nothing like working on stuff for yourself and seeing it unfold in front of you. It is the most amazing feeling.”



She admitted that it was a bit tricky for her to find her way after she left the label. “I am a fighter. When I started it was a bit tricky because this wasn’t something I had done before but once I got the hang of it, that was it,” she told Y107.9FM’s Rev Erskine.



MzVee indicated that her comeback to the music scene has also not being a challenge has she has received support from her fans and both local and international artistes.



The singer who has found a new sound is out with a new single titled, “Vanity” which features Afrobeat sensation Kelvyn Boy.