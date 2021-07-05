Being in the music industry is tough – Lexis Tight

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian up-and-coming artiste Lexis Tight has emphasized that it is not easy to be in the Ghanaian music industry.



Asked to describe the music industry after disclosing that he has been doing music for about 8 years now, he revealed that it has been very hard for him to get to where he is now.



Stating his reasons for saying this, he shared that, “The old artistes are unwilling to push us because they see us as threats to their carrier”.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “They will rather keep fight and having beefs on social media rather than push us”.



He highlighted that, although beefs sell the music, he sometimes does not see its essence and believes it is very unnecessary because “good music will definitely sell to the audience”.



He went on to note that currently, “no one is willing to push us because they feel if they bring us on board we’ll disturb them so we’re also trying to push ourselves without them”.



Lexis tight believes that, if the big acts in the industry come together to support and push the upcoming ones the industry will be less tough for them.