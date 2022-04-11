You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 11Article 1512515

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Being from Cape Coast doesn’t mean all my songs should in Fante – Quarme Zaggy

Highlife artiste and songwriter, Nana Kwame Ampah known in showbiz as Quarme Zaggy has revealed why he sings mostly using Twi dialect despite being a Fante native.

“I don’t think singing with the Twi is something serious because my first ever song was done in the Fante language,” he said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

According to Quarme Zaggy who comes from Cape Coast in the Central Region, as a musician, you can sing in different languages because music is a universal language. 

“As a musician have to be creative and versatile, so you can express yourself in any language you like in your songs because music itself is a universal language,” he added on the Kastle Drive Show.

Justifying his preference for singing in the Twi dialect instead of Fante, Quarme Zaggy disclosed that being a Cape Coaster doesn’t mean all his songs should be sung only in Fante.

“I can sing in other different languages so being a Fante from Cape Coast doesn’t mean I should sing using only the fante dialect in all my songs,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.

