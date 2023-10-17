Being depressed because of trolling is unnecessary - Victoria Lebene (not edited)

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene, has opened up about her experience with online trolls and how she copes with them.



Speaking to Abeiku Santana on the Atuu show on UTV, Victoria Lebene narrated how trolls target her and her husband, celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah, also known as Nkonkonsah Gh.



She shared how people often tag her under her husband's posts with insults, especially when the content doesn't sit well with them.



She also mentioned how some individuals comment on her posts and even tag her husband, adding that such comments associated with the tags can be quite harsh.



“Usually, when he posts something that doesn't sit well, they tag me under his posts. And sometimes too, when I post something, if there is something going on, it could come under the comments,” she said.



Victoria, however, acknowledged that facing criticism and negative comments is part and parcel of being in the public eye. She emphasized that such encounters are normal and expected for public figures. Lebene stated that sometimes she reads these comments but chooses not to engage with them.



“Sometimes I read them and sometimes I don't. They are very harsh but who are you, if people don't come at you? It's normal. It will persist till we finish this job. So if, because of those comments you want to kill yourself or feel depressed, nothing much will come out of it,” he said.



Lebene highlighted the importance of not letting online comments lead to self-harm or depression, as they are an inevitable aspect of her life and career.



