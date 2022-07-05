Being an actor helps me win more souls - Majid Michel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majid Michel says being a successful actor automatically makes people want to listen to him



Alcoholism, drug abuse and womanizing was my life before Jesus Christ, says Majid Michel



The actor says he lost most of his friends because he became an evangelist



Ghana’s favourite actor and evangelist, Majid Michel, has disclosed that his career as an actor and the fame that comes with it makes it easier for him to win more souls for God.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom News, he explained that becoming famous and successful through his career as an actor naturally makes him a role model to many young people.



He added that they listen and consciously learn from him.



According to him, this natural urge of people to learn from him makes it easier for him to gather people and share with them the word of God.



“I am the model to most of the youth and the young ones growing up because they look up to me. So when I put them together and tell them certain things, they receive them in good faith. Usually, when you look up to somebody who is successful and is in the area of your gifting, you listen to them because your instinct is to be successful,” he explained.



In October 2016, the lead character in the movie ‘Crime to Christ’ made it public that he is now an evangelist.



During his transitional period, from being a full-time actor to an evangelist, Majid Michel mentioned that he used to experiment with illicit drugs and alcohol.



He also revealed that he was a chronic womanizer and the toast of his friends, however, after he became a born-again Christian, all his friends deserted him.









EAN/BOG