Being a local musician in the UK doesn’t pay – Mama B

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Mama B, has revealed how life has been for her being a local musician in the United Kingdom.



Mama B, who halted her music for a while and moved to the UK to work and earn more money to invest in the art is now back in Ghana to promote her music because she says she has had no luck with it in the UK so far.



She told Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show on eTV Ghana that it is very difficult to sell her local songs out there because it looks like the Ghanaians living there do not like or accept her music and that is why she is back to promote her songs here.



“I think the reason why they’re not playing my songs is because they might not be getting the quality that they are looking for. What we are doing there, I don’t think they like it and that is why I have come back to Ghana to promote my songs here for a while”, she said.



Questioned about how she thinks the situation can change so that she is recognized here in Ghana, Mama B replied that she has a promo strategy and that involves going for interviews all around.



She also added that she would like for DJs to play her songs more so that she can gain proper recognition.